Eddie Howe is on the hunt for another Newcastle striker signing this summer

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in signing a Chelsea attacker this summer, as they look to bolster a frontline that has largely misfired due to the struggles of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa this season.

The Magpies spent over £120million to bring in the duo, having lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool in a British record transfer deal, but the pair have scored just 14 goals between them in all competitions.

Breaking it down, Woltemade has 11 in 51 games, while Wissa has notched just three times in 24 outings and young forward Will Osula has found the target six times in 31 appearances.

When you factor in Isak scoring more than 25 goals in back-to-back campaigns for Newcastle, it’s clear evidence as to why the club are in the market for a No.9 who can deliver more.

Indeed, The Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards admitted as much in a column he wrote on how Newcastle’s ‘dud strikers’ have literally ruined their campaign, along with how they can fix it.

To that end, it’s no great surprise to see the club being linked with numerous names heading into the upcoming window, with Chelsea frontman Nicolas Jackson right near the top of their list.

The Senegal international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and has largely been used as back-up to Harry Kane in another title-winning campaign for the Bundesliga giants.

The 24-year-old has made a decent impression in Bavaria, scoring 10 goals in 29 outings in all competitions, although Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has already confirmed that the Bundesliga club will not be taking up the option of a permanent deal in his contract.

That stance has opened the door to other clubs keen on securing Jackson’s services, with our sources highlighting Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton s clubs in England keen on signing the forward. Meanwhile, in Europe, AC Milan and Juventus both monitoring his situation closely.

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Bayern considering Jackson U-turn

There could be a sting in the tail for clubs chasing Jackson, however, with our sources revealing on April 26 that Bayern are actually still open to signing Jackson, if his obligation to buy at over £55m can be significantly lowered.

Sources indicate that Bayern have been impressed with Jackson’s impact behind Kane, where he has adapted well to a supporting role and is viewed internally as a strong fit both on and off the pitch.

Should Chelsea’s asking price drop, and substantially, then we are told Bayern would still be interested in signing off a permanent deal.

While Bayern are yet to formally approach Chelsea, plans are in place to open discussions in the future as they reassess their attacking options ahead of next season.

However, while those discussions currently remain on hold, it does leave the door open to the likes of Newcastle to open their own talks over a summer deal, with sources revealing Jackson and another Blues striker as options for the upcoming window.

Jackson’s agent Diomansy Kamara, meanwhile, insists his client is purely focusing on a strong finish to the season.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Nicolas Jackson is having an excellent season: 28 games played 10 goals Champion of Africa, champion of Germany, and also qualified for the final.

“Bayern Munich did not wish to lift the purchase option, and Nico remains 100 per cent focused on the Champions League semi-final against PSG, a very important moment for him and the club.

“Bayern is a very large Institution; the most important thing is to win as many trophies as possible before the end of the season.

“The future… who can predict? Trust the Process, Everything Is Possible.”