Newcastle rejected, as Arsenal man ‘agrees’ exit without pivotal clause

Arsenal defender William Saliba has agreed to spend the new season on loan at Marseille, who will not have a purchase option, a report claims.

The Frenchman’s future has come back into view following his return from his loan spell at Nice. That move came as his second spell away from the Gunners since signing in the summer of 2019. In fact, he has yet to make a first-team appearance having also played at Saint-Etienne on loan.

Initial reports claimed that manager Mikel Arteta was willing to integrate Saliba into his team next season. However, that stance changed as interest in Brighton’s Ben White stepped up.

Newcastle, Southampton and Marseille consequently emerged as potential suitors, before the latter club looked to have hit a stumbling block in a deal.

According to the latest from The Athletic, though, Marseille have now agreed a deal with Saliba and Arsenal.

The 20-year-old will spend the 2021/22 season on loan in France again, but they will not have the option to sign him on a permanent deal next summer.

Instead, they will only pay Arsenal a loan fee before his return at the end of the new campaign.

The Athletic adds that Arsenal did not discuss a new contract with Saliba before agreeing to send him out on loan. He will have two years left on his deal next summer.

While Saliba still has to undergo a medical, the deal is close to going through. As such, the player hopes to join up with his new team-mates for pre-season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have begun their preparations for next season in Scotland. The Gunners play Hibernian on Tuesday evening before facing Rangers on Saturday.

Second Arsenal defender could leave

According to another report, Hector Bellerin could also leave Arsenal this summer.

He has had transfer links away from the Emirates Stadium since last summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan reportedly showing interest.

The Spanish right-back has reportedly now showed up at Arsenal’s headquarters and demanded to leave.