Newcastle renew interest in £10m Braga winger after failed January bid

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to renew their interest in Braga winger Ricardo Horta, having failed with a £12million bid in January.

Horta has been a key figure in Braga’s eight-game unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga, a run which has catapulted them into the top three in Portugal’s top flight.

According to a report from Record (via ​Sport Witness), Steve Bruce’s men are ‘willing to shell out nearly €12m’ for the 25-year-old, who came through the Benfica academy as a youngster.

However, Record adds that highly-rated attacker actually has a ‘€30m buyout clause’.

In all likelihood, Braga are likely to do business for a price somewhere in between, with the Portuguese outfit not actively looking to sell a player who scored 18 goals so far this season and has a contract which runs until 2024.

The report adds that Bruce is looking to add more goals to his midfield, with Jonjo Shelvey currently the club’s top goalscorer with just five to his name, and that the Toon chief will have money to spend.

Horta is currently pushing for a place in Portugal’s squad for Euro 2020, having been capped one as a 19-year-old, and if he does take part in the summer’s showpiece then his price could sky-rocket.

Newcastle signed three players on loan in January, in Danny Rose, Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb, meaning money that could have been used in January will be allocated for the summer instead.