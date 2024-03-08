Newcastle to replicate controversial Arsenal move with Howe chasing star Arteta has given up on

Newcastle and Chelsea both reportedly have a “level of interest” in Aaron Ramsdale, and Eddie Howe could therefore replicate a controversial Mikel Arteta decision.

Ramsdale has largely sat on the Gunners’ bench this season. He’s featured in five Premier League games, one in the Champions League and all three cup games Arsenal played.

Four of his Premier League outings came at the start of the season, and his fifth against Brentford, owing to the fact David Raya could not play as they’re still his parent club – but he’ll become a Gunner in the summer.

The battle between the two goalkeepers – though it has hardly been that with Arteta seemingly making up his mind quite quickly that Raya was his main man – came after the Spaniard suggested he wanted competition in every single position in the summer.

The argument was that he has a number of midfielders fighting for the same spot, so why should that not be true of the goalkeeper position.

But as it’s turned out, Raya has not been a fantastic asset, yet he’s kept his place, and it doesn’t look like he’s ever going to give Ramsdale another crack in the league.

That’s likely to lead him to the exit, with reports suggesting he is ‘ready to quit’ as a result of his lack of game time.

Chelsea and AC Milan have both been credited with interest in the Englishman of late, with the futures of goalkeepers at each club currently up in the air.

Ramsdale will ‘have offers’ as Chelsea, Newcastle eye him

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes offers will certainly come for Ramsdale, and those could be from Chelsea or Newcastle, with the Magpies adding to the list of interested sides.

“He will definitely have offers to leave. I think we will see rumours around that build in May and as we head into the Euros. I know Newcastle and Chelsea both have a level of interest,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“I’d be very surprised if Ramsdale did not end up leaving Arsenal in the summer.”

Indeed, both Newcastle and Chelsea could offer the opportunity for Ramsdale to continue playing in the Premier League.

However, the situation at St James’ Park could be very similar to the one he’s currently in at the Emirates.

Howe could replicate Arteta decision

Newcastle currently have four goalkeepers in their squad – Martin Dubravka occupies the no.1 spot at the moment, but that will surely go back to Nick Pope when he returns from his shoulder injury.

The Englishman kept 14 clean sheets in the Premier League on his debut season with Newcastle, cutting the amount of goals they conceded to 33 from 62 the season prior. He was rated as TEAMtalk’s third-best Magpies signing of the Dan Ashworth era.

Given the transformative qualities of Pope at Newcastle, and the fact they’ve slid back down the table without him, there’s almost zero doubt that he’ll be handed the gloves again when fit.

As such, Howe would be signing Ramsdale not knowing if he could offer the no.1 spot. With the goalkeeper’s confidence surely having taken a hit this season at Arsenal, he might want to swerve another battle for a spot.

He’s clearly good enough to be a Premier League no.1, but it just doesn’t seem Newcastle can offer that, and he’d surely rather go somewhere that can, if such a club exists.

Ramsdale can’t stay at Arsenal

In any case, Jones believes it’s clear Ramsdale can’t stay and watch on from the sidelines at the Emirates, as he needs to be playing games wherever that may be.

“I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out. He’s basically got a season ticket at the moment,” Jones said.

“That’s not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career. He’s been very professional this season and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have.”

