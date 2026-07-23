Newcastle response revealed as Arsenal prepare £70m bid for Bruno Guimaraes – Exclusive

Arsenal are preparing their official opening offer for Bruno Guimaraes and are growing increasingly confident they can secure the Newcastle United midfielder this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

However, Newcastle remain adamant that any approach from the Gunners will be rejected, with sources insisting an Arsenal bid is “not welcome, not wanted and will not be accepted.”

TEAMtalk has been told Arsenal believe a deal could ultimately be struck for around £80million and are ready to test Newcastle’s resolve in the coming days with a bid of around £70million.

The Magpies, though, have a very different valuation – even if they put a price on his head.

Having already set a £100million benchmark for Sandro Tonali earlier this summer, Newcastle believe Guimaraes is currently an even more valuable player and, if they were ever to entertain a sale, would expect a fee at least in that region.

Sources close to the situation have made it clear that Newcastle have no intention of negotiating at Arsenal’s proposed valuation.

Bruno Guimaraes wants to join Arsenal

TEAMtalk understands Guimaraes has informed Newcastle that he would like to leave St James’ Park this summer and would ideally like his future resolved before returning for pre-season later this month.

Newcastle’s squad are due to travel to La Manga for part of their preparations and the club fully expect the Brazil international to report alongside his teammates.

Arsenal remain the club pushing hardest. Sources indicate Guimaraes’ representatives are prioritising a move to the Emirates should Newcastle soften their stance, with Mikel Arteta viewing the 28-year-old as the ideal addition to his midfield.

Andrea Berta has continued to work behind the scenes on the deal, believing Guimaraes would transform Arsenal’s engine room as they look to build another title challenge.

The Gunners are not alone in monitoring developments.

TEAMtalk can confirm Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the situation should Newcastle’s position change.

Manchester City, long-time admirers of Guimaraes, have likewise remained informed, although they have focused much of their midfield investment elsewhere this summer.

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Guimaraes won’t force Newcastle exit despite Arsenal desire

Despite the growing speculation, those close to Guimaraes insist the midfielder has no intention of forcing a move.

Unlike Alexander Isak’s highly-publicised standoff with Newcastle, Guimaraes is not planning to refuse to report for training or attempt to engineer an exit through disruptive tactics.

Newcastle share that belief and remain confident the midfielder will return for pre-season as scheduled.

For now, Arsenal are readying their first formal move, but unless Newcastle dramatically alter their position on valuation, the Premier League runners-up face a significant challenge to prise one of Eddie Howe’s most influential players away from St James’ Park.

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