Newcastle revealed as Man City star’s preferred move this month; Crystal Palace also ready to strike

January has been relatively quiet for Premier League transfers but the last week of the window is likely to see an upturn in business as clubs fight to secure long-term targets.

One player set for a move is Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as he looks to play more minutes ahead of England’s Euros campaign later this year.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Newcastle and Crystal Palace are both still keen to land him in this window.

The Premier League duo have both had conversations with Man City about the possibility of a deal, we can confirm.

One major sticking point, however, is the sizeable loan fee that the Cityzens are looking to secure for Phillips’ services.

TEAMtalk have been told that Man City want £7m as a base loan fee, but the 28-year-old’s agents at CAA Stellar are working hard to try and bring their demands down.

West Ham are also keen on signing Phillips but are yet to make any contact regarding a deal. When Man City drop their loan fee demands, though, the frantic race for his signature will really begin.

Phillips prefers Newcastle move over rival suitors

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Newcastle is still Phillips’ preferred destination, with the Magpies in a strong position should they push to bring him in before the end of the window, which is expected.

As mentioned, increased game time is imperative to the former Leeds United man due to the upcoming Euros.

The defensive-midfielder wants to give himself the best opportunity of playing for England in the tournament and is keen to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans in the coming months.

Pep Guardiola recently admitted his guilt for not playing Phillips more, admitting he has often struggled to fit him into his team.

Despite signing a six-year deal, Phillips has only managed 31 appearances for Man City and rarely as a starter. This season, he has played just 89 minutes of Premier League football.

Juventus were also keen on signing Phillips but as things stand, staying in England is the most likely option for him.

Despite ongoing discussions between Manchester City and the player’s agents, the expectancy is that Phillips will leave the club sooner rather than later.

