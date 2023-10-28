Newcastle Sandro Tonali replacement plan revealed as Howe identifies two eye-catching targets

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to sign a midfielder on loan in January as a result of Sandro Tonali’s ban from football.

Tonali has been banned for 10 months after illegal betting on games following an investigation by the Italian football authorities.

Eddie Howe recently suggested that the Italy international could be available for Newcastle’s game against Wolves on Saturday, but his suspension has since been ratified by FIFA.

The manager is keen to bring in a new midfielder in January to provide cover for Tonali, and according to Football Insider, Newcastle want to sign someone on loan until the end of the season as they don’t want to spend big on a permanent replacement.

Everton centre-mid Amadou Onana has been linked with a big-money move to St James’ Park recently, as well as Man Utd’s Scott McTominay. It now seems, however, that both of those options are off the table.

The Magpies have players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Joe Willock, and Elliot Anderson to provide cover for Tonali for now, but it’s clear that Howe is keen to bring in a new midfielder temporarily.

Newcastle identify two key midfield targets

In terms of potential additions, Newcastle have identified two players they could bring in on loan in January.

One of those players is Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips. As recently revealed by TEAMtalk, there have already been conversations between the Magpies and Phillips’ representatives over a switch to the North East club.

It’s thought that Man City would be happy to send the England international out on loan until the end of the season, as he wants more playing time ahead of the 2024 Euros.

Howe is an admirer of Phillips, and it seems likely Newcastle will make a concrete approach for him in January.

Another potential loan option is Al Hilal star Ruben Neves. The Portugal international ditched Wolves for the Saudi club in the summer window.

Al Hilal are backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who also own Newcastle, which could make a deal much easier to thrash out.

Neves has plenty of experience in the Premier League. He spent six years at Molineux and captained Wolves for his final season at the club.

He has also expressed in the past that playing in the Champions League is one of his ‘main goals’ for his career, so Neves would likely be open to joining Newcastle if they can agree a deal with Al Hilal.

With that in mind, Phillips and Neves are definitely two players for Newcastle supporters to keep an eye on over the next couple of months.

