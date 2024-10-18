Newcastle to scoop Liverpool with record-breaking £80m move expected in January

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi could be on the move in 2025

Newcastle are ready to re-launch their record-breaking attempts to sign Marc Guehi, though TEAMtalk can reveal the Crystal Palace centre-back would actually prefer to join Liverpool.

Crystal Palace have endured a slow start to the new season and oversaw a difficult summer after battling hard to hold on to their finest assets. But while Bayern Munich poached Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen joined Fulham, Palace were successful in retaining Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

One of the main stories bubbling around Selhurst Park throughout the summer was the future of centre-back Guehi who starred for England at Euro 2024. Many clubs showed interest, though it was Newcastle who put hard cash on the table.

The Eagles turned down three Newcastle offers for the defender – the highest believed to be worth £65m – and were asking for close to £80-£85m before greenlighting a sale. The Magpies thought they were going to land their man and were left disappointed after leaving empty-handed.

The England international defender never angled for a move behind the scenes and remained completely professional throughout the saga. That was despite Guehi being keen to make the move and take the next step in his career.

However, Guehi’s future remains a hot topic, with sources telling TEAMtalk that there is no end to the interest from Newcastle.

What’s more, we’ve been told there is a belief that Eddie Howe’s side will come back again in January to test the waters with a renewed attempt to bring Guehi to St James’ Park.

It is expected that it will take another sum of around £80m-plus to spring a deal in the winter window. Newcastle’s current record signing is Alexander Isak by way of his £63m (£58m plus £5m in add-ons) arrival from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Guehi prefers Liverpool, but will Reds act?

Sources tell us Liverpool could raise a challenge to Eddie Howe’s side, but the Reds are not as willing to drop sums of around £80m during the winter window.

If Liverpool are willing to spend that level of money they’d prefer to wait until the summer.

What’s more, Liverpool are also scouting other targets around Europe who may be more affordable that Guehi. The England man is by no means the only centre-back on their radar.

Liverpool would be the favoured move by the 24-year-old if he were left with a straight choice between the Reds and Magpies due to his long-term admiration of the club.

Sources had suggested that former boss Jurgen Klopp was a major factor behind that outlook, but the fine start Arne Slot has made on Merseyside makes the move just as attractive in the present day for Guehi.

Newcastle may be forced to move in the winter market to avoid being scooped by their transfer rivals, but they will still have to pay a premium as Crystal Palace will not entertain bids below their target valuation.

Latest Newcastle news

In other news, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle do not expect to lose Eddie Howe to Manchester United.

Along with Graham Potter, Howe is one of two British managers the Red Devils are sizing up if they sack Erik ten Hag. Brentford boss Thomas Frank is also in the mix.

Elsewhere, a stunning report from Milan Live has claimed Newcastle are ready to cash in on Sandro Tonali.

It’s alleged the Italian is on Real Madrid’s radar and a bid of £41.5m – nearly £15m below the figure Newcastle paid to sign Tonali – would be considered.