Newcastle scouting £20m Brazilian striker to solve goalscoring crisis

Newcastle were reportedly keeping tabs on Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa before his sensational double in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday night.

South American sources have stated that Steve Bruce’s men are one of a number of Premier League sides to run the rule over the Inter Milan player.

The 23-year-old’s late double for Flamengo, with his strikes claiming the silverware for his club on 89 and 90 minutes, were witnessed by a live TV audience in the UK after BBC Two showed the game against River Plate in Lima.

Barbosa has been labelled a flop by the Italian media after scoring just once in Serie A in the 2016/17 season, following a €29.5million move from Santos.

He has since been loaned out to Benfica, his old club Santos and now Flamengo but he is due to return to the San Siro in January.

However, Inter are said to be ready to cash in on the Brazil international with a fee of £20million mooted in recent times.

As far as Newcastle’s interest is concerned, it’s believed that they remain on a scouting brief at this stage but with Barbosa expected to be offered to a number of clubs, they will need to act quickly if they want to land the player.

Newcastle’s current three of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin have scored just one goal between them so far this season, while Bruce also has the likes of Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto to call on.