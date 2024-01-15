Newcastle ‘scrutinizing’ move for Chelsea linked Serie A striker despite missing out on bargain clause

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘scrutinizing’ a potential move for AS Roma star Paulo Dybala, who has previously been linked with Chelsea.

Eddie Howe has made some impressive signings since arriving at St James’ Park but is still keen to add more quality to his squad.

Newcastle have so far failed to build on their success from last season and currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table. They also crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages.

The threat of not qualifying for Europe is set to limit the Magpies’ spending power this month due to the PL’s profit and sustainability rules, which are becoming increasingly important as evidenced by Everton and Nottingham Forest’s current struggles.

As mentioned, Chelsea have been linked with Dybala over the past few months but it seems that they have decided against making a move for him for now.

The Argentina international has a €13m (approx. £11.2m) in his contract but it is only valid until midnight tonight (Monday), so Newcastle have seemingly missed out on a bargain deal.

Newcastle consider move for Paulo Dybala

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Newcastle are ‘scrutinising’ a potential signing of Dybala, despite his release clause being due to expire imminently.

The report states that Roma are ‘confident’ that they will not lose the 30-year-old this month, but his future from next summer onwards is ‘a puzzle.’

Dybala signed for Roma in 2022. He has made 56 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring 24 goals and making 14 assists. He can play as a centre-forward, second striker or winger.

Newcastle are one of ‘several clubs interested in him,’ although they want ‘clarity’ on his physical situation before making a move.

Dybala’s future is said to be ‘linked’ to Jose Mourinho’s, as the manager’s potential departure from Roma could create a ‘domino effect’ which impacts the attacker’s decisions.

That’s why Newcastle will now wait until the end of the season to review their options regarding the Argentine, as will Chelsea and several Saudi clubs.

His release clause is expected to be active again in July, but there’s also a chance that the Italian club will offer Dybala a new contract before that.

With that in mind, he is definitely a player for Toon fans to keep an eye on over the next few months.

