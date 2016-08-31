Newcastle seal loan deal for Chelsea winger Christian Atsu

Michael Graham
Christian Atsu: Hoping to impress in Championship

Christian Atsu: Hoping to impress in Championship

Newcastle United have completed their transfer business by securing the loan signing of Chelsea winger Christian Atsu.

The Ghanaian has recently had poor temporary spells at Everton and Bournemouth, but will now down to the championship to try and establish himself.

The 24-year-old arrived at Chelsea with a big reputation after starring in Portugal and for Ghana at international level, but is yet to truly shine in England.

Chelsea Newcastle

Related Articles