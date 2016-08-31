Newcastle seal loan deal for Chelsea winger Christian Atsu

Newcastle United have completed their transfer business by securing the loan signing of Chelsea winger Christian Atsu.

The Ghanaian has recently had poor temporary spells at Everton and Bournemouth, but will now down to the championship to try and establish himself.

CONFIRMED: Newcastle United have completed the signing of @ChristianAtsu20 on a season-long loan from Chelsea! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/jKZ5Fam9SH — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 31, 2016

The 24-year-old arrived at Chelsea with a big reputation after starring in Portugal and for Ghana at international level, but is yet to truly shine in England.