Liverpool have been told in no uncertain terms that they will have no chance of signing Alexander Isak until Newcastle United land on a replacement, and while Benjamin Sesko’s decision to opt for Manchester United does spell bad news, Eddie Howe does have five other striker options in the melting pot.

The Swede has made clear he wants to leave St James’ Park this summer to explore a new challenge with Liverpool – a club he feels are better equipped to help him with some of the game’s top honours. And with Isak opting to miss Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia this summer, subsequently taking himself off on his own pre-season fitness programme at his former club Real Sociedad, the striker’s future has been thrust into the limelight.

With Liverpool also showing their intent to make a British record transfer happen by launching an opening bid for his services, worth up to £120m (€137.5m, $159m), there remains a strong feeling in the game that a deal will go through before the summer window is done.

Those hopes were fuelled earlier this week when Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie revealed on his YouTube channel that the 25-year-old striker is “probably finished” at Newcastle and has likely played his last game for the club.

However, while Newcastle are publicly stating Isak is not for sale, the fact they are actively pursuing a replacement strongly suggests they are ready to do business with the Reds if their huge £150m (€172m, $199.6m) asking price is met.

To that end, Howe’s side have made a seriously strong case to bring Sesko to Tyneside, even going as far as having a package agreed with his club RB Leipzig and agreeing personal terms with the player.

Ultimately, however, those efforts look set to end in disappointment, with Sesko now ready to say yes to a move to Manchester United instead.

As a result of that rejection, the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has made clear the impact that will have on Isak’s immediate prospects of moving to Anfield.

‘NUFC had to pursue Sesko move, even though feeling was last week he favoured Man U,’ he wrote on X.

‘But they were given encouragement too (no more so than Monday) & Man U offer was yet to come.’

However, the Magpies do have other options in mind as he added: ‘It will be back to other targets now… and impact on Isak is clear. He can’t go, as it stands.’

Newcastle chasing five other strikers – sources

With the move to take the Swede to Anfield on ice until Newcastle land on a replacement, an update from TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, does give them hope.

And sources have told him that the Magpies now have a five-player list of alternative options, with three from within the Premier League and two others from the continent all catching their eye.

Indeed, Fletcher writes that topping the revised shortlist is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who has openly expressed his desire to leave the Bees and is ‘enthusiastic’ about a switch to St. James’ Park.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international, known for his pace and clinical finishing, could be available for around £40m (€46m / $53m), making him an attractive, immediate option. Negotiations are expected to accelerate given Wissa’s keenness.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, fresh off a stellar season and England Euro exploits, is another high-profile name. However, Villa are reluctant to part with their talisman without securing a suitable replacement, complicating any deal.

Watkins’ proven Premier League pedigree would be a coup, but Newcastle may need to table a bid exceeding £50m (€57m / $66.5m) to test Unai Emery’s resolve.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson features prominently too, offering youth and versatility at 24. Yet, his inconsistent form might make him a riskier bet.

And on the continent, we understand Newcastle have looked at deals for two players both no strangers to regularly scoring goals: RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda and emerging Porto talent Samu Aghehowa.

Isak doubts planted in Arne Slot’s mind; Newcastle move for African winger

As for Isak, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been told he should perhaps think twice before shelling out a British record transfer fee for the Swede, with a former star revealing his two major concerns over the prospective deal.

On the outgoing front, Liverpool do look set to sign off two more big-money sales to follow on from Tyler Morton’s move to Lyon, with an agreement now reached to sell Darwin Nunez and with a Bundesliga side now identifying Harvey Elliott as a big-money target.

Meanwhile, over at Newcastle, our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed that the Magpies have targeted a possible deal for a talented Malian winger, with Howe and Co already learning his asking price.

