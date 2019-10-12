Newcastle send scouts to watch keeper linked with Liverpool, Tottenham

Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham have joined the race for reported Liverpool goalkeeper target Ugurcan Cakir, according to reports in the player’s native Turkey.

Cakir was linked with Liverpool over the summer as they looked for a replacement for back-up keeper Simon Mignolet, and while they completed a quick deal for the experienced Adrian instead, reports have suggested they retain an interest in the Trabzonspor shot-stopper for the long-term.

However, it would appear they are not the only Premier League side keeping an eye on the 23-year-old, with The Sunderland Echo citing reports from Turkish outlet 61 Saat claiming that Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Cakir in action – despite the Magpies already being fairly well-stocked in the goalkeeping department.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also said to possess an interest in the player, who is valued around the £17m mark – with the recent injury to Hugo Lloris potentially heightening Spurs’ need for a new option between the sticks.

And there could be competition from abroad too, with Juventus also believed to be considering a future bid for Cakir.

