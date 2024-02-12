Newcastle shock Liverpool, Tottenham by sensationally joining race for terrific Prem duo

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are at serious risk of missing out on Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly, with Newcastle United reportedly planning a big double raid on the Cherries.

Kelly was heavily linked with a winter move away from Bournemouth after entering the final six months of his contract at the Vitality Stadium. Tottenham reportedly bid £20million for the centre-back, but Bournemouth decided to reject this as he is an important part of Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven.

Kelly will now see out the rest of the season with Bournemouth before joining a new club on a free transfer this summer.

Tottenham remain firmly in the mix to land the former England U21 international as Ange Postecoglou looks to sign a top-class left-footed centre-half who can replace Ben Davies and provide Micky van de Ven with competition and cover. However, Tottenham face plenty of competition for Kelly’s signing.

On Friday, it emerged that Liverpool are gunning to beat Spurs to the free-transfer coup, with both sides in negotiations over a potential deal.

Now, in another major twist, the Daily Mail state that Newcastle have burst into the frame for Kelly. The Magpies are aware that he is ‘one of the most sought-after free agents’ this year and are eager to take him to St James’ Park.

While Newcastle have huge financial backing from their Saudi owners, they have come close to their profit and sustainability limit, which prevented them from signing any senior players in January. But in Kelly, they see a brilliant opportunity to bolster the squad without spending anything in transfer fees.

Eddie Howe is aware of the 25-year-old’s ability from his time at Bournemouth. Although, Kelly only played nine times under Howe due to an ankle injury.

Newcastle in for Lloyd Kelly, Philip Billing

Kelly, who has captained Bournemouth twice this season, could be followed to Newcastle by one of his current team-mates. The report adds that Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is also of interest to Howe.

The manager has admitted that Newcastle might have to sell Joelinton in the summer as it is unclear whether the Brazilian will extend his contract beyond 2025.

As Billing has plenty of Premier League experience, Newcastle view the Denmark international as a solid replacement who should not take long to adapt to life at the club.

Plus, Billing is available for around £15m, which means Newcastle will not have to break the bank to snare him.

