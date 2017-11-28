Newcastle snubbed in player-plus-cash bid for Besiktas attacker

Newcastle have reportedly had a player-plus-cash offer for Besiktas frontman Cenk Tosun snubbed by the Turkish giants.

Rafael Benitez has been chasing the prolific Turkey international since the summer, while Crystal Palace were also said to be keen on the attacker.

Indeed, Turkish outlet DHA is claiming that Newcastle had a £9million plus Aleksandar Mitrovic offer turned down by Besiktas, while Palace also saw a £10.5million bid rebuffed.

Tosun has started the new campaign in fine form once again, scoring nine goals in 15 games after notching 26 for club and country last season.

Benitez is desperate to improve his attacking options at St James’ Park, with the Magpies scoring just 11 goals in their 13 Premier League outings so far.

Dwight Gayle and Joselu have notched just three times between them, while Mitrovic has only played 70 minutes in the league this season after falling out of favour with Benitez.

Tosun, 26, is expected to be the subject of plenty of interest in January, due to his outstanding form, and it may be that Newcastle and Palace have both missed the boat on a player who could now attract attention from some of Europe’s elite clubs.