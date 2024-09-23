Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Burnley star Luca Koleosho, following a strong start to the Championship season for the winger.

Burnley signed the Italy Under-21 international from Espanyol for an initial £2.6m (€3.1m / $3.45m) in the summer of 2023 but now he is rated at much more than that.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Clarets value the 20-year-old at £40m ($47.8m / $53m), a price tag that put off Wolves before the transfer window shut last month.

Now, Newcastle are very much chasing the 5ft 9in player with Wolves, while still keeping tabs on him, having seen a £20m (€23.9m / $26.5m) bid for him rejected this summer.

The report from HITC adds that fellow Premier League teams Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace have watched him in recent weeks. But he may not be leaving Scott Parker’s team any time soon.

And it’s claimed the Magpies see Koleosho as a perfect replacement for Miguel Almiron, with the Paraguay international behind Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, and Jacob Murphy in the pecking order at St James’ Park.

A proposed move to Charlotte FC fell through in August as the Major League Soccer side’s reported offer of £7m (€ 8.3m/ $9m) was deemed too low by the Magpies.

The 30-year-old – who still has two years left on his contract – has played just two minutes of Premier League football this season and was an unused substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Fulham at the weekend. Koleosho, therefore, could be seen as an exciting future purchase.

Koleosho commits to Burnley

TEAMtalk can confirm that Newcastle and Wolves, among others, are admirers of the young winger, but prying him away from Turf Moor will not be an easy feat.

One, because Burnley value him so highly; and two, he signed a new five-year contract until 2029 less than a fortnight ago.

On that new deal, he told the club’s website: “To sign a new deal and be with the guys for another long period of time feels amazing. The locker room, the people around us, the staff, we all gel together. It’s just a very positive environment.

“Every morning, we come in and we’re excited just to get to work because of the people around us. I’ve seen how we’re working and what we’re working towards. I’m just excited to be a part of that.”

Newcastle also have eyes on two other wingers

Clearly Howe is very much focused on adding a new wing option to his ranks and Koleosho is not the first name to be linked with a switch to St James’ Park in recent days with Newcastle said to be among a trio of clubs exploring a potential deal for in-form Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2025 windows.

The 26-year-old has taken his career to new heights since ditching the Premier League for Serie A, famously scoring a hat-trick as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win last season’s Europa League final.

Now the Magpies are one of three Premier League sides understood to be keeping tabs on Lookman, though any transfer will likely cost an eye-watering sum.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in rising Southampton attacking talent Tyler Dibling amid claims he has been watched by Tottenham and Manchester United in recent weeks and with the player having grown up idolising an iconic former Chelsea star.

Who is Luca Koleosho?

Born in Connecticut in September 2004, Koleosho left America at the age of 11 and moved to Spain to join Catalonia-based third-division side CF Reus.

He moved to Espanyol in 2020 and scored one goal in six first-team appearances for the club before joining Burnley 14 months ago. The versatile winger showcased his pace and dribbling ability during the 2023/24 season and also registered one goal and one assist in 15 Premier League appearances.

“He’s just a fearless player, it doesn’t really matter who he’s up against,” the then-Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said after a game against Arsenal in November 2023. “He was up against a top full-back against Arsenal but he’s done it in every single game because in every game he’s managed to create and make something happen.”

A knee injury brought his debut season to a premature end, however, this season, the Italy Under-21 international – who is also eligible to represent the United States, Canada and Nigeria – has been in excellent form, scoring in wins over Cardiff City and Leeds United.

“He’s a top player,” Burnley boss Parker said after the win over Leeds. “He needs refining for sure, there is a lot of work to be done, he’s still a young boy, and only really had half a season last year, and you can see elements to his game.

“He’s the last on the training field at times, always wanting to do extra. He’s got certain attributes and qualities that, like we’ve seen today, are deadly. He’ll be massive for us this year, he’ll be a real threat. We’ll keep improving and working with him as well, which will help.”