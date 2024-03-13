Newcastle staggered as Man City join Chelsea in race for vital player Guardiola has ‘huge interest’ in

Manchester City are reportedly considering a summer move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is greatly admired by Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is arguably the Magpies’ best player and played a big role in helping them qualify for the Champions League last season.

Guimaraes has scored three goals and made five assists in 27 Premier League appearances this term, but his team have been unable to replicate their success.

This has led to speculation that Guimaraes – who is reportedly frustrated by the lack of progress – could be sold by Newcastle as they aim to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

This has caught the attention of Chelsea, who could have to bring in a replacement for Conor Gallagher if the England midfielder is sold this summer.

Guimaraes is thought to be one of the London club’s top targets, while Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha is also on their radar.

It now seems, however, that Man City could join the race for Guimaraes.

Pep Guardiola a ‘big fan’ of Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle will do everything they can to keep hold of Guimaraes but if a club matches the £100m release clause in his contract, they will be powerless to stop him leaving.

According to Football Transfers, Man City are ‘exploring the prospect’ of a summer deal for the midfielder.

It’s claimed that Pep Guardiola’s side have a ‘huge interest’ in Guimaraes as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Guardiola, in particular, is a ‘big fan’ of the Brazilian’s ‘versatility and tenacity’ which has been on show since he made the £40m switch to St James’ Park in 2022.

The Man City boss also likes Lucas Paqueta but the off-field issues surrounding the West Ham star is making a move for him ‘less likely.’

Football Transfers add that Guimaraes has a desire to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona one day but the chances of one of the two Spanish giants coming in for him this summer are slim.

This leaves Man City and Chelsea at the front of the queue for the midfield maestro’s signature but as mentioned, they will have to match his £100m release clause to bring him in.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if either of the Premier League giants are willing to stump up such a big fee for Guimaraes.

