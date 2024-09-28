Newcastle stalwart poised for bargain January exit as Prem rival joins Saudi clubs hunting deal

Newcastle are primed to receive offers for striker Callum Wilson when the transfer window reopens in January, with a Premier League rival firmly in the mix for his services.

The Tyneside outfit were keen on offloading the England international over the summer but a back injury derailed their hopes of getting the forward off the books.

Their desire to part company with Wilson stems from the fact that he will be out of contract in the summer of 2025 and Newcastle are hoping to recoup decent money for the 32-year-old while they still can.

Indeed, it’s reported that he is no longer a part of Eddie Howe’s plans going forward and that Newcastle will cash in if they receive the right offer.

And Football Insider states that clubs from the Saudi Pro League could return for his services, while Fulham are also looking to add more experience to their frontline.

The experienced Newcastle forward certainly has a proven track record in the English top flight and would be a quality addition for the Cottagers.

However, Wilson will need to prove his fitness in the coming months to secure any move at all, otherwise he faces the prospect of sitting and waiting until the summer to leave on a free transfer instead.

Injury-plagued Wilson remains a top-flight threat

Wilson made a name for himself during his six-year stay at Bournemouth, scoring 67 times in 187 games for the Cherries before completing a £20million switch to Tyneside in the summer of 2020.

During his time at Newcastle he has increased that goals-to-game ratio with 48 in 108 outings for Eddie Howe’s men.

Despite missing game time last season, Wilson still managed a goal every 109 minutes in the Premier League and remains a threat at the top level if he can get back fit again.

But that will almost certainly not be in the black and white of Newcastle, where he currently earns a more than reasonable £46,000 a week salary.

FI adds that the Magpies are ready to negotiate his departure in the new year and that, despite the fact he turns 33 in January, multiple clubs are willing to offer him a deal.

Howe urged to quit Newcastle as new Gordon deal agreed

In other Newcastle news, Eddie Howe has been told he is nearing the end of the line as Newcastle manager, with Gary Neville feeling he may need to quit for the good of his career and having suggested two jobs he could take – or risk hanging around and everything imploding around him.

Indeed, Howe has been urged to take his career to the next level by Sky Sports pundit Neville, who reckons his logical next role could come with England, while also suggesting he could become an option for Tottenham were Ange Postecoglou to lose his job.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have fought off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool after Anthony Gordon agreed to sign a contract extension at St James’ Park.

IN FOCUS – Callum Wilson stats at Newcastle

There can be no arguing that Wilson, who has yet to play a game this season due to injury, has been a quality signing for Newcastle. However, he has little chance of getting a regular run in the side while the outstanding Alexander Isak continues to shine on Tyneside.

Callum Wilson overall stats at Newcastle

