Newcastle star’s exit looks ‘concrete’ as Everton could see star striker head in other direction

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Kieran Trippier leaving Newcastle is “not guaranteed, but concrete” and Everton could see Dominic Calvert-Lewin head in the opposite direction.

Trippier has been one of the standout players in the PIF era at Newcastle. In his first full campaign, he did not miss a Premier League game, and he assisted seven goals as well as scoring one.

The following season, he bagged 10 league assists, again scoring once. The Magpies finished fourth in the first of those seasons, and seventh last time out.

But in the latter, Trippier missed 10 top-flight games through injury, and watched this season’s opener against Southampton on the bench, with Tino Livramento instead playing at right-back.

Trippier played for Newcastle’s under-21s side two days later, and reports suggest he’s close to the exit door.

Eddie Howe has stated he does not want him to leave, but doesn’t know what the future will hold for the right-back.

Everton are very interested in his signature, and Romano has confirmed their interest.

He has also stated other clubs could come in for Trippier, but his exit looks as if it could be on the cards.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most transferable Newcastle stars if FFP concerns force Magpies into major summer sales

Romano states Trippier exit is ‘concrete’

“For Tripper, there is a possibility to leave, but it’s not guaranteed yet,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“I would say in this case it’s a 50/50 situation. It’s true that Everton are one of the clubs interested, but at the moment, they still don’t have any kind of agreement or anything advanced for Trippier.

“There could also be other clubs. For example, at the beginning of the transfer window, there was interest in a swap between Malick Thiaw and Trippier with AC Milan, but they then signed Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur, so they are not in the market for a right-back now.

“There could be other clubs, and I think the possibility for Trippier to leave is not guaranteed, but concrete.”

TEAMtalk understands that if Everton aren’t to get Trippier, they will go after Gonzalo Montiel, from Sevilla. That would be in a permanent move, with the full-back valued at £9million, but would depend on sales.

Calvert-Lewin could head to Newcastle

One sale could be coming which seems as if it could ensure Trippier’s move.

TBRFootball reports that Newcastle are interested in signing Toffees striker Calvert-Lewin.

It’s said they are considering making a fresh move for him before the window is up.

It’s suggested if a move for the striker is made by Newcastle, Tripper could be moved in the opposite direction.

That seems a useful transfer for both clubs, as they would both be getting a player they want.

Though it is unclear if Everton would want to see Calvert-Lewin – who has scored 68 goals for the club – leave, while Newcastle do not want Trippier to depart.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents