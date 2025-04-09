Sandro Tonali has reportedly informed Newcastle United that he wants to leave the club this summer amid links with Real Madrid and Manchester City – while a Sky Sports journalist has revealed the top Premier League star Eddie Howe has identified as his possible replacement.

The Italian swapped AC Milan for Newcastle in 2023 for £55 million (€63.8m, $70m) but just a few months later he was hit with a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Since returning from that suspension in late August last year, Tonali has been a big part of his team’s success – including helping the Magpies win the Carabao Cup in March.

However, despite that, reports suggest the Italy international wants to conclude his spell with the Toon as soon as possible, potentially opening the door for Madrid and more.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, of Sky Switzerland, Newcastle have learned of the midfielder’s ‘desire to leave’ the club, and that has led them to pursue Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

The report adds that Eze has a release clause around the £60m (€69.6m, $77m) mark, a sum Newcastle would be willing to pay if Tonali’s exit is confirmed.

This comes not too long after the 24-year-old’s agent, Marianna Meccacci, insisted that it was “impossible” that his player wouldn’t return to Italy one day.

Tonali wants Italy return, says agent

In March, Meccacci opened the door for a return to Serie A, after Tonali made a name for himself in the Italian top-flight.

He did not put a timeline on when the Italian will return to his home country, but suggested it is just a matter of time.

His agent said on the Di Tutto un Pod podcast: “He will return to Italy. When? It’s hard to say. That operation that brought him to England was extraordinary, I realise it caused discontent. Tonali, son of Milan, faith that is there and will remain forever, is sold for a record sum.

“It was also a choice to try a new experience. As long as the opportunity of the Premier League is there, he will take advantage of it, but it is impossible to think that he’ll not return to Italian football.”

Despite that, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio predicted that Tonali will be the subject of interest from City and Madrid.

