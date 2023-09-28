Newcastle star plots Maddison transfer revenge by copying Saka stunt to rile Tottenham playmaker

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has vowed to follow in the footsteps of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and copy James Maddison’s celebration if he scores against Tottenham at some point this season.

The Toon forward’s comments follow on from Saka copying Maddison’s trademark ‘darts’ celebration after Christian Romero deflected his shot into his own net in the north London Derby last weekend.

Maddison did get his revenge though by laying on two assists for Son Heung-min in a thrilling 2-2 draw at The Emirates.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has understandably been delighted with Maddison since his £40million arrival from Leicester over the summer, while also making him part of the leadership group along with Son and Cristian Romero.

Indeed, the Australian said after the derby draw: “If you’ve got good players out there, they will find an understanding for sure and Sonny and Madders are on the same wavelength at times in terms of the way they see the game, which helps.

“The pleasing thing for me is we’ve scored a lot of goals this year and they’ve been fairly spread out. There are a couple of games now where Sonny has got multiple goals but even today we were a goal threat from different areas as well.”

On the face of it, Tottenham secured one of the bargains of the summer in landing Maddison for the fee they did. However, things could have worked out very differently for the England man, who was also a major target for Newcastle during the transfer window.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Harry Kane WILL return to Premier League with Tottenham, Man Utd given hope of future deal

Wilson wanted Maddison on Tyneside

And Wilson believes his international teammate should have joined him on Tyneside instead and is ready to mimmick his ‘darts’ celebration to get that message across.

He told the The Footballers Football Podcast: “For banter I might actually do his celebration as I know him and I might make it a running thing that if you score against Tottenham you have to do Madders’ celebration.

“It’ll wind him up for sure, especially as he had Newcastle and Tottenham [interest] and he chose them.

“Those assists he could have been doing up here! It might not have been me as I’ve been on the bench for a while but for Alex! I might do his darts celebration but we will have to keep it on the low!”

Maddison will get another chance to replicate his famous celebration on Saturday evening when Tottenham host Liverpool in what should be cracking Premier League encounter.

READ MORE: Major U-turn leaves Barcelona crestfallen as creative Tottenham star plays up to Postecoglou