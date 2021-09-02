Steve Bruce frustrated after Newcastle loan collapses over £1m fee

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has been left frustrated after his attempts to land Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury fell through on deadline day, claims a report.

There was not much movement at St James’ Park on August 31, with only Mexican teenager Santiago Munoz signing from Santos Laguna. But it was not for the want of trying as Bruce attempted to bolster his ranks.

According to French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Newcastle proposed a loan offer for Marseille’s defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The French side were willing to sell in order to boost their finances, but no transfer occurred before 11pm.

Of course Joe Willock arrived on a permanent deal after impressing so mightily while on loan last season. But beyond the midfielder, no senior first-team players have arrived this summer.

Bruce was trying to land Choudhury, who has been struggling for game time at Leicester.

In the final week of the window Bruce was asked about the Leicester man. He was though coy and said it would be “unfair to mention” individual players.

However, according to The Times, Bruce was desperate to land the player and strengthen his squad. While the 23-year-old, was in turn, desperate to sign for the Magpies. But Newcastle “would not match the loan fee and the player’s salary”.

On a “complicated final day of the transfer window” Choudhury remained with the Foxes. He has yet to see any action for Brendan Rodgers’ team this season, but his £60,000 per week wages and £1m loan fee was out of Bruce’s reach.

Carter-Vickers loaned to Celtic

Bruce was told, per the report, that there would be no movement on the final day, but he was secretly hoping that a late loan deal would be approved.

It appears that the permanent signing of Willock for £25m took Mike Ashley too his spending limit. That deal will be paid in instalments and Bruce was most probably hoping that the structure of the deal would allow him some more money to spend.

Newcastle had also shown an interest in Rangers’ Glen Kamara, while Bruce was also understood to be keen on a new defender.

90min reported that Newcastle were also eyeing Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers on deadline day.

Via The Boot Room, it was revealed Newcastle had opened ‘talks’ regarding the USA international.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract, but Celtic stepped in to land the player on loan.

