Newcastle storm into race for Liverpool target as Howe makes £50m star a ‘top target’

Liverpool have been put on red alert as one of their top summer targets is being eyed up by Newcastle United, according to reports.

It’s no secret that both Liverpool and Newcastle will be after new central defenders in the summer transfer window.

In regards to Liverpool, Joel Matip’s long-term future is currently up in the air and the club seem keen to secure his long-term replacement in the upcoming window.

Likewise, there’s been plenty of discourse around Newcastle and their injury crisis at the back. Both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are nursing ACL injuries so strengthening this department is seen as a priority in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have made Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi their ‘top target’ after being impressed by the 23-year-old centre-half.

The report claims that Eddie Howe’s side are keen to ‘revamp’ their defence and the club could sanction a ‘big-money deal’ for the highly-rated defender.

While Newcastle seem keen on a deal, they aren’t alone in their interest. Last month, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Liverpool made ‘contact’ with the representatives of Guehi ahead of a potential move.

Reports have suggested that Crystal Palace will be looking for a minimum of £50m for Guehi, who is under contract until 2026. With several sides interested, a bidding war could ensue.

Guehi has plenty of admirers

The most concrete interest in Guehi appears to be from Liverpool and Newcastle, although a host of other Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Among the other clubs interested are Chelsea, who sold the defender to Crystal Palace in 2021. During his time at Stamford Bridge, the defender only made two senior appearances and he never played in the Premier League.

Since his days at Chelsea, it’s fair to say that Guehi has come on leaps and bounds. In total, he’s racked up 95 Premier League appearances for Palace and he’s also established himself as an England international.

Impressively, the 23-year-old has only made two errors which have directly led to a goal during his Premier League career so far which isn’t bad going.

In recent months, the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham have also been linked with Guehi, so there’s every chance that Crystal Palace have a bidding war on their hands in the summer.

Given his age, profile and ability, it’s no surprise that so many clubs are sniffing around the 23-year-old. Given he’s under contract until 2026, the club are in a strong position to negotiate his price-tag.

