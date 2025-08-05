Benjamin Sesko is a summer target for both Newcastle United and Manchester United

Newcastle have improved their offer for Benjamin Sesko and held ‘positive talks’ with the player, while the consequences for Manchester United and Alexander Isak have become clear.

Sesko is the number one striker target at Newcastle and Man Utd. The Magpies tried their luck with an opening offer worth €75m plus €5m in add-ons that was deemed unsatisfactory by RB Leipzig.

The €75m fixed fee did meet their valuation, though Newcastle fell short with regards to the add-ons and sell-on clause aspects of their bid.

The widely reported belief was Sesko favoured joining Man Utd anyway, but as yet the Red Devils haven’t launched a bid.

Newcastle are not content to wait around to find out and according to both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, they’ve raised the stakes.

Ornstein led the way, revealing Newcastle have returned for Sesko with an improved offer worth upwards of €80m.

Taking to X soon after, Romano revealed the exact make-up of the bid.

“Newcastle have sent official bid to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko worth €90m package,” wrote Romano. “€80m plus €10m add-ons on the table from Newcastle.

“No decision yet from the player. Manchester United confirmed again to RB Leipzig that they will bid if Sesko picks them.”

But per Ornstein, Newcastle have made progress in their attempts to convince Sesko to choose them over Man Utd.

The Athletic reporter stressed “positive” talks have been held not only between Newcastle and Leipzig, but between Newcastle and Sesko too.

Adding to Newcastle’s swelling hope is Ornstein’s claim Leipzig will not compromise on the terms of a deal.

Striking a club-to-club deal is just as important as agreeing personal terms with Sesko in this instance. And per Ornstein, Man Utd are not prepared to match Newcastle’s offer.

He wrote: “The figures they have indicated a willingness to pay are lower than those of Newcastle at present.”

One scenario that could unfold is Sesko chooses Man Utd but Leipzig accept Newcastle’s bid.

But for the time being, the signs are now pointing towards Newcastle winning the race for Sesko and that will ring alarm bells at Liverpool…

Sesko progress gives Liverpool Isak hope

Liverpool have tabled one bid for Alexander Isak so far, worth £110m plus add-ons. Erroneous reports in the aftermath of that offer being snubbed claimed Liverpool had chosen to walk away from the move.

The Reds have zero intention of backing away and are simply waiting for Newcastle to open the doors to Isak’s sale before bidding again.

The Magpies will only allow their talismanic striker to depart if able to sign a direct and worthy replacement.

With Newcastle taking the lead for Sesko, Liverpool could soon get the green light to bid again for Isak.

The Magpies value Isak at a giant £150m and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, understands the Reds are prepared to match that valuation if that’s what it takes to sign the Swede.

Benjamin Sesko vs Alexander Isak – 2024/25 season