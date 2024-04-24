Newcastle stun Liverpool with first approach for top Sporting star after Ruben Amorim move collapses

Liverpool are no longer frontrunners to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, as Newcastle United have reportedly initiated contact over a potential deal.

There have been plenty of links between Liverpool and Sporting in recent months, with manager Ruben Amorim tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. At one stage, it was claimed that Liverpool had struck a verbal agreement to bring Amorim in, though he quickly refuted those suggestions.

Liverpool have recently held talks with the 39-year-old, intensifying speculation that they might sign a number of his best Sporting players, too.

Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Viktor Gyokeres and Marcus Edwards are the main Sporting stars who have reportedly emerged on Liverpool’s radar.

However, discussions between Amorim and Liverpool have not progressed, and the Reds have since opened negotiations with Arne Slot of Feyenoord.

Should Liverpool opt to snare Slot, rather than Amorim, then they will not have an advantage when it comes to landing Sporting’s most valuable assets.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Newcastle believe they now have a much better chance of signing Diomande, the 20-year-old centre-back who has established himself as an elite defender in Portugal.

Much to the delight of Eddie Howe, Newcastle have leapfrogged Liverpool in the chase for Diomande by making an ‘approach’ to Sporting. The Magpies want to know how much the Ivorian might cost and whether the player himself is open to a transfer.

Newcastle fronting Ousmane Diomande chase

The report also mentions a host of other clubs as being interested in Diomande, such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. As things stand, though, Newcastle have done the most groundwork for a possible transfer.

In terms of how much Diomande might cost, Sporting are rubbing their hands together as they know a huge profit is incoming. After signing him for just €7.5m, they have managed to include a huge €80m (£69m) release clause in his contract.

Currently, Sporting want that fee to be paid in full before letting Diomande join Newcastle or any of his other potential suitors.

Although, if influential boss Amorim leaves, then Diomande may push for a transfer elsewhere. This could help Newcastle sign him for less than that huge £69m fee.

Should Newcastle manage to win the race for the youngster, then he could form a solid centre-back partnership with Sven Botman in the long run. This would allow Newcastle to become less reliant on Fabian Schar, who remains a top performer but is now 32 and entering the twilight years of his career.

