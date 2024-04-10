Newcastle to stun Man Utd, Liverpool with statement signing of Juventus star as price tag revealed

Newcastle are vying with Man Utd and Liverpool for Dean Huijsen

Manchester United and Liverpool could miss out on the signing of Juventus starlet Dean Huijsen, with Newcastle United reportedly pushing the hardest to capture him.

Huijsen is an 18-year-old defender who was born in Amsterdam but represents Spain U21s at international level. He spent time in the Malaga academy before joining Juventus U17s in July 2021.

The centre-back gradually rose through the ranks at Juve and made his senior debut for the Italian giants in October last year.

However, Huijsen has not continued his development at Juve this season, instead joining Serie A rivals Roma on loan during the January transfer window.

So far, Huijsen has played 13 times for Roma, registering two goals and one assist. He has shown his versatility by operating at centre-half, central midfield and right midfield, too.

The teenager is due to return to Juve at the end of the season, though he might not stay in Italy for long as several English clubs are vying to complete a deal.

Man Utd were the first Premier League side to be linked with Huijsen, as they were tipped to sign him in February.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on Huijsen, while Richard Hughes has been backed to make him the first signing of Liverpool’s new era.

Newcastle aim to snare Juventus starlet

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, it is not guaranteed that Huijsen will end up joining one of the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’, as Newcastle are also in the frame.

Eddie Howe’s side are ‘pressing’ the most out of any club as they want to win the race for the youngster.

With global powerhouses such as Man Utd and Liverpool in the mix, it would be a real signal of intent from Newcastle if they took Huijsen to St James’ Park.

Newcastle believe they have a good chance of landing Huijsen as Juve are willing to cash in on him and several other players to raise funds.

Juve have provisionally set the player’s price tag at €30million (£25.6m), but Newcastle will try to negotiate them down from that sum.

While Newcastle spending €20-30m on Huijsen still represents a lot of money for an 18-year-old, his sky-high potential means it could end up being a very clever deal from the Magpies.

