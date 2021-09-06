Newcastle stung, as reason for key Bruce summer transfer snub emerges

Newcastle did not get a deal for Mouctar Diakhaby over the line because the defender felt he deserved a better move, according to a report.

The Magpies had one of the quieter transfer windows of the Premier League clubs, owing to a lack of funds. Indeed, Joe Willock came in as their only marquee signing from Arsenal, following last season’s loan spell. However, reports claimed that manager Steve Bruce also wanted a defender signing.

What’s more, after earlier links with Newcastle, the Magpies reportedly renewed late interest in a deal for Diakhaby.

The 24-year-old has never proved an unmissable figure in Valencia’s team. However, his chances this term look more limited, with loan signing Omar Alderete featuring in all three La Liga games so far.

As such, a fresh report from Marca claims that, despite struggling for exit options earlier in the summer window, Newcastle emerged as a ‘firm and serious option’.

Still, Diakhaby and his representatives rejected their one-year loan proposal because they felt they deserved better.

Indeed, they hoped that a club higher up in the Premier League may have come in for him, which did not materialise.

While Diakhaby stayed at Valencia, Marca claims that he ‘knows’ his career with the Spanish club is ‘over’.

He has featured in all three La Liga games so far this season. Still, he has only played a total of nine minutes.

Newcastle, meanwhile, let go of centre-back Florian Lejuene, the player moving to Alaves.

More transfer frustration for Newcastle

However, losing out on Diakhaby was not the only sour note Newcastle reportedly endured this summer.

They wanted to sign Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who remains on the fringes of the Foxes team.

However, the deal supposedly collapsed over a £1million loan fee and the player’s £60,000 per week wages.

Furthermore, Newcastle failed to secure a deal for Marseille’s defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara.