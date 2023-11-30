Newcastle stunned, as Man Utd join race for Bundesliga goal machine available for crazy bargain

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Stuttgart goal machine Serhou Guirassy, who is also a target for Newcastle and West Ham.

The Red Devils brought in Rasmus Hojlund for £72m (incl. add-ons) in the summer and while he has shown flashes of brilliance, is yet to find the net in the Premier League.

The talented 20-year-old has scored five goals in five Champions League games, though. He is a player with huge potential and will no doubt be a big player for Man Utd for many years.

Man Utd’s other striker option Anthony Martial scored against Everton at the weekend.

However, Martial is likely to secure a move away from Old Trafford either in January or next summer, so Erik ten Hag will need to bring in a replacement for him.

There have been many strikers linked with Man Utd over the last few months. Former Chelsea star Timo Werner, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi are just three examples.

Now, reports suggest that the Red Devils could compete with Newcastle and West Ham for Guirassy in January, who will be available for a bargain price.

Man Utd ‘enquire’ about Serhou Guirassy

According to transfer journalist Santi Aouna, Ten Hag has placed Guirassy at the top of his shortlist for the January window, which comes as a blow to Newcastle’s transfer plans.

That is no real surprise, either, considering the 27-year-old’s unbelievable form. This season, he has netted 15 goals in just 10 Bundesliga appearances, with only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scoring more (18) so far.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Aouna wrote: “Serhou Guirassy is on Manchester United’s list for for winter.

“Man Utd have already inquired about him. No offer or negotiations yet.

“AS Roma, AC Milan and Newcastle are showing interest in 27 year old striker. Release clause: €17.5m (approx. £15.1m) and already active!”

Just €17.5m for a striker of Guirassy’s quality would undoubtedly be one of the best bargains of the January window if Man Utd can get a deal done.

With Newcastle, Roma and AC Milan all likely to match his release clause, it will be up to Guirassy to choose his next destination.

Therefore, it will be up to Man Utd and Ten Hag to convince the Guinean talisman to make the switch to Old Trafford this winter, rather to one of his other many suitors.

