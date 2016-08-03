Newcastle swoop for Mohamed Diame as Hull exodus continues

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Hull midfielder Mohamed Diame, their second capture of a busy day on Tyneside.

The 29-year-old Senegal international has signed a three-year deal with the Magpies after they activated a release clause in his Hull contract.

Diame’s departure continues an increasingly worrying summer crisis for the Tigers, who have also seen boss Steve Bruce walk out and first team coach Keith Bertschin sacked in recent weeks.

“It is a great feeling to be a Newcastle player,” said Diame, who’s Wembley winner sealed promotion for Hull in May.

“Everybody close to me knows how desperate I am to play in the Premier League again, but when Newcastle comes in for you it makes you think.

“I am looking to the future. Newcastle is a big name, a massive club and will be back in the Premier League, for sure.”

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez added: “Mohamed is a strong, attack-minded player with a lot of fight and determination to his game.

“He is also someone who will provide the team with goals and assists from midfield.

“He has good experience of the Championship and the fight needed to win promotion, which will be important for us.”

Earlier in the day, Newcastle completed the signing of defender Ciaran Clark from Aston Villa.