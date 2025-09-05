Further Newcastle summer humiliation has been revealed, as the director of a club who sold a star to Liverpool has confirmed the Magpies made a “more advantageous” offer but failed to secure the signing.

The Magpies had quite a frustrating summer. While they ended it with seven new signings, they also missed out on a large number of stars, and lost superstar Alexander Isak after he forced a move to Liverpool.

There’s a long list of players Newcastle tried and failed to get: Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford among them.

They also made attempts to sign Giovanni Leoni, who ended up making a £26million move from Parma to Liverpool.

While Newcastle lost out to Liverpool for the centre-back, there’s further embarrassment in that they actually made the better offer, revealed by Parma chief Federico Cherubini.

He told Gazzetta di Parma: “I’ve always said we wanted to keep him, and he’s always said he’d be happy to stay here. We even turned down an offer from Newcastle, which was more advantageous than the one Liverpool eventually made.

“When the Reds came forward, our plans changed: both because the offer was very attractive and because the player made it clear he was very happy to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Leoni always wanted Liverpool

While there were reports amid Liverpool’s interest that Leoni was not sure on the move, Fabrizio Romano was quick to clear them up.

The insider said: “I can tell you, and I think this is something important, there were reports in England about Leoni maybe not being convinced, that it will take some hard work to convince the player to go to England.

“Guys, Leoni is super-excited about Liverpool and Liverpool project. So, personal terms are not an issue. Leoni is convinced.

“Who would not be convinced about joining Liverpool? One of the best projects in the world, ambitious coach, ambitious director, fantastic club.

“I think that’s absolutely pointless to mention that. So, Leoni wants to go to Liverpool. And now the two clubs are negotiating.”

