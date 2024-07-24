TEAMtalk have been told that Newcastle are ready to offer a lucrative new contract to a top attacker this summer in order to try and keep the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United at bay.

It’s been claimed that £100m would be required to convince the Magpies to part company with England winger Anthony Gordon, with St James’ Park chiefs already concerned that the player may have had his head turned by a return to Merseyside to join Arne Slot’s new side.

Newcastle have had to sell several players this summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, but have so far been able to keep hold of their marquee players.

They managed to fend off interest in Alexander Isak, who is developing into one of the best forwards in Europe, while Manchester City are still standing by with an £80m offer to try and lure Bruno Guimaraes in a deal which would send either Rico Lewis or Oscar Bobb on loan to Newcastle as part of the deal.

Newcastle are determined, however, that they will not lose the Brazilian and Gordon in the same window in what would be a hugely damaging turn of events.

To that end, TT insider Fraser Fletcher (Gillan) has informed us that they are lining up a new contract offer for the latter after his outstanding debut season on Tyneside.

Gordon enjoyed the best season of his career so far last term, netting 11 goals and making 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

His game has already come on leaps and bounds under Eddie Howe and if his career continues on its current trajectory, there is no reason why he can’t become one of the top wingers in the Premier League.

Liverpool looking for Diaz upgrade

For their part, Liverpool are looking at Gordon to fill the left-wing berth after Luis Diaz failed to deliver on a consistent basis last season and has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

Cody Gakpo, who had an impressive Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, has the ability to play multiple positions across the front line while Mo Salah remains the one constant on the right.

United, meanwhile, have been urged to make their own move for the player by club legend Teddy Sheringham.

He recently stated: “Liverpool might well want Anthony Gordon and we know he’s going to be a top player so Manchester United should try and nick him before he goes there.

“You can’t keep having average players come into your club. You need top players [to challenge for titles] and I think Anthony Gordon is one of those.”