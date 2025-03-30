Diogo Jota is one of two Liverpool players Newcastle could move for instead of Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are still thinking of making a cash-plus-player bid to prise Alexander Isak away from Newcastle United – who have now picked who would appeal to them in return, a report has claimed.

Isak is one of the most in-demand strikers in the world right now, even though Newcastle are insistent on keeping him. Along with Arsenal, Liverpool are one of the clubs most tempted to bid for the Sweden international, who is seen as someone who’d be a major upgrade on Darwin Nunez.

In fact, there has been plenty of talk about the two swapping places this summer, with sources confirming Newcastle have been keeping tabs on Nunez in case they do need to replace Isak.

However, the latest update suggests Newcastle have cooled on Nunez – but have handpicked two different Liverpool forwards they find more appealing.

According to Give Me Sport, Newcastle are now interested in Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott.

The report claims Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a fan of both players, so the Magpies might be more receptive to their inclusion in a part-exchange deal for Isak.

Even so, their stance remains that they want to keep the former Real Sociedad forward. Liverpool will have to come up with a serious plan to test their resolve.

Liverpool could sell Jota and Elliott

Earlier this month, journalist Florian Plettenberg named Jota and Elliott on a five-strong list of players Liverpool could be open to selling this summer.

Jota has started just 10 Premier League games this season, although he is still regarded as one of the best finishers in the Liverpool squad.

Elliott, for his part, reiterated his desire to stay at Liverpool after being linked with an exit in January, but he remains without a Premier League start under Arne Slot.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Wolves have shown an interest in re-signing Jota from Liverpool, but Newcastle are higher up the table and could offer European involvement next season.

Give Me Sport doesn’t reveal if Newcastle could make a move for Jota or Elliott without selling Isak, but the report does point to the potential departure of Callum Wilson as a free agent in the summer.

In that case, Newcastle could need new competition for Isak up front, which theoretically could lead to a separate move for someone like Jota, who is more of a centre-forward than Elliott.

Jota, understood to be valued at £55m, and Elliott are both out of contract at Anfield in two years’ time.

Liverpool transfer news roundup

In other news, Liverpool winger Ben Doak has been linked with a rare move to Everton at the request of David Moyes.

No player has switched Liverpool for Everton since 1992, but Doak has reportedly become a priority target for the Toffees after impressing earlier this season on loan at Middlesbrough.

Liverpool’s quest to strengthen their attack, meanwhile, could lead them to former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

Now shining for Atletico Madrid, an asking price has been named for Alvarez in a Spanish report.

Meanwhile, the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga rumbles on and new information has emerged about the likelihood of Liverpool receiving a fee from Real Madrid for the right-back.

