Newcastle talks with Bellingham confirmed as Magpies plot damaging raid on bitter rivals

Newcastle spoke to the family of Jobe Bellingham about signing the teenager before he joined rivals Sunderland in June, it has been claimed.

A report from The Daily Mail claims the Magpies were keen on adding the attacking midfielder to their youth ranks after tracking his development at Birmingham City.

However, Bellingham – brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude – wanted a move that guaranteed first-team involvement.

The 18-year-old has since become one of Sunderland’s most important players, making 25 Championship appearances this term and scoring four goals in the process.

Bellingham is set to feature against Newcastle in Saturday’s Wear-Tyne derby at the Stadium of light where he could potentially start up front.

Sunderland snared the youngster for a bargain £1.5m and the Black Cats look set to make a tidy profit if they agree to sell him, with several Premier League clubs interested in his signature.

Newcastle, Chelsea, Real Madrid keen on Bellingham

The Daily Mail add that Newcastle have ‘continued to watch Bellingham this season’ and given Sunderland’s model of developing players before selling them on, could make a fresh approach for him this year.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing Bellingham as they see him as someone who could become a top player in the future.

TEAMtalk understand there have been scouts from Italy, Spain, Germany and England in attendance to watch him this season and Sunderland will struggle to keep hold of him beyond 2024.

Sunderland are very reluctant to part ways with Bellingham mid-season as they look to secure a play-off spot, but it seems likely they will lose him next summer if they fail to achieve promotion.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle firm up their interest in the talented prospect with a concrete offer in the coming months.

