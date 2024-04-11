TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle United are interested in a summer move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Billy Gilmour, in a move that could lead to the departure of Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Gilmour, a 22-year-old Scotland international, has been a mainstay in the Brighton side under De Zerbi this season, having arrived in September 2022.

Although Gilmour was not unknown when he joined Brighton, his move to the Seaside town from Chelsea for just under £9million in September 2022 was seen as a real coup for the club.

Brighton are a club many point to as the example of how to do business, with their ability to find talented players and sell them for huge profits what sets them apart.

Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Marc Cucurella and Ben White are among players Brighton have sold for significant fees in recent years.

Gilmour could be the latest star to move after joining for a modest fee, with sources informing us there is a ‘serious chance’ he could leave in the summer amid interest from rival Premier League sides and around Europe.

Newcastle are keen to strengthen their squad and the Rangers academy product is a player they have looked at, with his age and experience in the English top flight making him an attractive prospect to the Magpies.

There is also hope a deal can be done for a decent fee and Gilmour ticks a lot of boxes as, according to sources, Eddie Howe is keen to add more “ball players” to his midfield ranks.

Gilmour has shown he is technically superb for club and country and his agents at CAA Stellar have taken a number of enquiries over the potential of a deal in recent months.

De Zerbi frustrated by Brighton transfer stance

De Zerbi is a huge admirer of the Scottish star and has grown frustrated at Brighton selling its brightest talents, despite that being the model at the club for a number of years.

There is growing belief that the 44-year-old Italian coach, who took over at the Amex Stadium in 2022, will leave the club when the current season ends.

Gilmour loves playing for De Zerbi and the manager’s exit would certainly be something that would open the door for a new challenge for the central midfielder next season.

