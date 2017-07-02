Newcastle target club-record move for Villarreal striker

Newcastle are reportedly keen on signing Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu but will have to smash their transfer record to complete the deal.

Toon boss Rafael Benitez is desperately trying to strengthen his squad ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League and nows that more firepower is a priority.

Newcastle have so far just landed winger Christian Atsu for £6million from Chelsea, but the club are closing in on a deal for French centre-back Florian Lejeune, 26, from Spanish side Eibar for £8.7million.

Bakambu, who is an international team-mate of Toon defender Chancel Mbemba, has also been linked with West Ham, who are believed to had a £22m offer for the Congo star turned down, according to the report in the Sunday Mirror.

Newcastle’s transfer record remains the £16m they splashed out to land Michael Owen from Real Madrid 12 years but they will have to smash that to land Bakambu, who has scored 23 goals in 57 La Liga appearances since moving to Villarreal from Bursaspor in 2015.