Newcastle target deal for West Ham stopper

Newcastle are hoping to sign West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, according to Sky Sports.

The Spaniard has been a reliable presence between the Hammers’ sticks in recent years, prompting them to extend his contract earlier in the summer.

However, since then, West Ham have signed Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City, and they have sold Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough in a £5million deal.

Allowing Adrian to leave too would leave them without much goalkeeping cover, which has made them reluctant to entertain it.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has identified goalkeeping as a key area to strengthen as the Magpies prepare for life back in the Premier League, despite the presence of Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot in his squad.