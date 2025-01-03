Newcastle United are targeting Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi if talisman Bruno Guimaraes leaves the club in 2025, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Eddie Howe’s side may have the wealthiest owners in world football, but Newcastle have not been able to unleash the untold riches at their disposal due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

As a result, speculation has mounted that they will need to sell some of their biggest assets, including Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, or Alexander Isak.

While Manchester City are favourites to sign the Brazilian, TEAMtalk can confirm that Newcastle have shown an interest in Inter’s Frattesi – who is valued at around €50m (£41.5m, $51.5m) despite his lack of game time this season.

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham have also enquired about the 25-year-old’s situation and Roma are keen to bring him back to the Italian capital, with the midfielder holding a soft spot for the club after spending three years in their academy.

While Roma consider him a primary target, Inter will not entertain a player-plus-cash deal, with Lorenzo Pellegrini potentially involved in a transfer. Therefore, a Premier League move is the most likely destination for the Italian this summer.

Inter keen to keep Frattesi for longer

TEAMtalk can reveal that Inter want to keep their players until at least after the Club World Cup this summer, which means some negotiating needs to be done to keep soon-to-be out-of-contract stars such as Joaquin Correa and Marko Arnautovic.

For Frattesi, if he is sold, the Serie A defending champions would want to retain him until after the tournament finishes in July.

However, that is unlikely to put off a host of teams, many of whom do much of their summer transfer business in August.

It does seem that an exit could be on the cards as although he has made 21 appearances for Inter this season, just eight of those have been in the starting XI.

The former Sassuolo ace, who joined Inter last summer after a season-long loan spell in 2023/24, would welcome a return to Roma – who will be busy in the transfer market – but where he ends up remains to be seen.

Newcastle transfer roundup: Dubravka stance revealed, Rashford offered

Saudi Pro League team Al-Shabab are intent on signing deputising Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Slovakian has been a safe pair of hands in the absence of the injured Nick Pope and now the Magpies have a dilemma over what to do with the 35-year-old.

Our sources also confirmed that Liverpool are eyeing up Newcastle striker Isak if they sell misfiring forward Darwin Nunez in 2025.

The Reds are also keeping tabs on Inter attacker, Marcus Thuram, who would be a cheaper option for the Anfield side.

Finally, Newcastle are reportedly being offered the services of United flop Antony, with the Red Devils keen to offload the winger.