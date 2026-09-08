Newcastle deal hammer blow to Man Utd pursuit of Lewis Hall as new multi-year contract agreed

Newcastle United have pulled off a major piece of business by agreeing a new multi-year contract with Lewis Hall after Manchester United made the left-back their leading target, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Hall has now committed his future to Newcastle, with an announcement expected from the club this week – which will come after his birthday, which was on Tuesday.

The agreement brings an end to Man Utd‘s hopes of taking the 22-year-old to Old Trafford after they pushed to explore a deal for him throughout the transfer window.

TEAMtalk revealed at the start of this month that Newcastle were confident they could keep Hall despite United’s interest and that contact had already been established over a new contract. Those discussions have now delivered the outcome the Magpies wanted, with Hall convinced that remaining at St James’ Park is the right move for his career.

Hall had been open to joining United after a difficult period in his career. He missed out on the World Cup in the summer, then saw Eddie Howe leave Newcastle, while the departures of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali further changed the landscape around him.

The prospect of a move to Old Trafford, therefore, held genuine appeal.

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Jaissle plays big role in Newcastle keeping Hall

However, we understand the arrival of Matthias Jaissle has been hugely significant, while direct discussions with sporting chief Ross Wilson have helped persuade Hall that he remains a key part of Newcastle’s plans.

The new regime have made clear to him how important he can be to the project, and that has ultimately swung the decision in their favour.

Newcastle never seriously entertained the idea of allowing Hall to join a direct Premier League rival and were determined to find a way of securing his long-term future.

The club’s stance was particularly firm given how highly they rate the defender, who has developed into one of the Premier League’s most progressive young left-backs since arriving on Tyneside in 2023.

United’s interest was therefore met with resistance, but the Magpies also recognised that convincing Hall himself was crucial.

Rather than simply relying on their refusal to negotiate, Newcastle worked to demonstrate why his future should remain with them – a strategy that has now paid off with Hall agreeing fresh terms.

The deal represents a significant victory for Newcastle’s new sporting structure and a notable setback for Manchester United, who identified Hall as their preferred left-back target.

For the Magpies, meanwhile, retaining a 22-year-old defender already established at Premier League level provides an important foundation for Jaissle’s new era at St James’ Park.