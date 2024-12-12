Newcastle United are being tipped to raid Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for an attacker who has largely underwhelmed in the January transfer window, despite ongoing PSR concerns.

Eddie Howe is keen to recruit another forward in the new year as the Magpies look to try and make a push for European football during the second half of the campaign.

Although money is expected to be fairly tight due to the club’s ongoing PSR issues, there is the possibility of the club raising money from sales to put towards the addition of another No.9.

Harvey Barnes is just one name mentioned in terms of a Newcastle exit, although it remains to be seen whether the club are willing to sanction the sale of a player who plays an important rotational in Howe’s frontline.

But in terms of who could walk through the door at St James’ Park come January, transfer insider Ben Jacobs has suggested that Tottenham frontman Richarlison could be bound for Tyneside after a frustrating spell in north London.

The Brazilian has been in and out of the side, largely due to his injury issues, since arriving in a £60million deal from Everton in the summer of 2022 and Jacobs has offered up an update on the player’s future ahead of the January window opening.

Speaking to Steve Wraith on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, he said: “So Richarlison is an interesting one. A bit of fresh information here. The situation with Richarlison is the player was absolutely adamant last summer that he wanted to fight for his place at Spurs, and we were all very pleased to see him happy and sharing very candidly about the personal and mental health struggles that he’s had. And I think most of us just wanted it to work at Spurs and for Richarlison to be the 60 million plus player and to really thrive in the Premier League.

“At his best, he’s a pleasure to watch, and he can be unstoppable, but now I’m told the player’s changed his mind in the last few months and is willing to leave Spurs in 2025. But because of his aspirations to play in the 2026 World Cup, he doesn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia. If he gives a clear indication to Saudi that he wants to go, there are three or four of the PIF clubs that are desperate for him, but at the moment, it’s a no to Saudi or outside of Europe because he still wants to put himself in the frame by staying in Europe for the 2026 World Cup.”

Newcastle in the mix for Richarlison

Given Richarlison’s desire to remain in Europe, Jacobs firmly believes the player could be a target for Newcastle going forward – but only if they can get Tottenham’s asking price down.

He added: “That may open up the door for a club like Newcastle United, so there is some substance to Richarlison and Newcastle, but price is the big issue because Spurs have been adamant throughout all of 2024 that if they’re to entertain an offer, it’s £60million or more.

“Newcastle would not be looking anywhere near that number, given the player’s injury record and his form. Therefore, if this is to develop and Richarlison is open to going to another Premier League club, it would have to be from Newcastle’s point of view around the £40-45 million mark.”

Signing Richarlison would certainly be a big gamble for Newcastle or ay other club interested in his services, given his struggles to get on the pitch on a regular basis.

The 27-year-old has scored just 16 goals in 73 appearances for Tottenham but was improved under Ange Postecoglou last season. However, just when it appears he has some momentum on his side, injury teends to strike again.

To that end, it’s hard to see Newcastle splashing ot at least £40m for his services or Tottenham even receiving anything close to getting their money back for the player.

IN FOCUS – Richarlison struggles at Tottenham