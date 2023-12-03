Newcastle tipped to ‘get serious’ for €25m winger who Crystal Palace could also bid for

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have both been identified as potential bidders for Juventus winger Matias Soule, who is currently on loan at Frosinone.

Soule signed for Juventus in 2020 when he was still in his youth career and earned 21 appearances for their first team before being sent on loan to Frosinone over the summer.

He has burst into life at Frosinone with six goals from 12 games in Serie A so far, playing frequently as a right winger who likes to cut inside onto his stronger left foot.

Quite quickly, along with English youngster Samuel Iling-Junior, he has become someone Juventus could reluctantly cash in on if they need to raise funds quickly in the new year.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus’ sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been generating interest in Soule during a recent trip to England.

Although no offers have yet arrived for the Argentine star, the report claims Newcastle or Crystal Palace could ‘get serious’ in the race to sign him.

The asking price could reach somewhere between €20m and €25m, which is not deemed to be too much of a problem for English sides, as it equates to £17.2m-£21.4m.

At the age of 20, Soule still has plenty of developing to do and could fulfil his potential in the Premier League.

Where would Soule fit in?

On the right wing, where he has mainly been playing for Frosinone, Newcastle mainly have Miguel Almiron and Crystal Palace are welcoming back Michael Olise – who they managed to tie down to a new contract in the summer – after an injury.

Soule can also adapt to a more central role, often playing in behind the striker for Juventus last season throughout his 19 appearances for the first team.

Juventus still have Soule under contract until 2026 but might find it hard to turn down offers for him if they feel they have other areas of their squad to invest in more urgently.

Frosinone’s interests will also have to be protected in this case, especially if Newcastle or Crystal Palace want Soule in January, so there is plenty of work to be done on a deal before any move occurs.

