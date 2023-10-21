Newcastle tipped to miss out on big Man Utd raid, with Prem rivals lurking for star who can ‘thrive’

Newcastle United could lose out in the race to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United, as West Ham United have been backed to re-enter negotiations for him by one pundit.

McTominay was heavily linked with a Man Utd exit in the summer. His place in Erik ten Hag’s squad came into question while the Red Devils pursued midfielders Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, two players they eventually managed to sign.

McTominay resultantly emerged on the radars of several clubs, including Newcastle, Everton, Brighton and even Jose Mourinho’s Roma. However, it was West Ham who pushed hardest to land him.

David Moyes’ side were in discussions with Man Utd over a potential double deal for McTominay and Harry Maguire worth £60million. However, West Ham did not manage to sign either player, leaving the duo stuck at Old Trafford.

McTominay has mainly had to settle for a place on the bench under Ten Hag this season, though he is still in great form. For Scotland, he has managed an incredible six goals in his last eight games, while he also rescued Man Utd with two injury-time goals to help them beat Brentford 2-1 before the international break.

Those goals have reignited interest from Newcastle, as they have put McTominay and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips on their January shortlist as possible replacements for Sandro Tonali. The Italian is at risk of being banned for up to a year after betting allegations against him emerged.

In his column for CaughtOffside, former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore has given his verdict on the situations of McTominay and Phillips. While the Magpies are hopeful of capturing McTominay, Collymore believes West Ham will ultimately win the transfer pursuit.

‘Tonali is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines… should the inevitable happen and his number eight is suspended for a period of time, [Eddie] Howe will need cover,’ Collymore wrote.

Scott McTominay ‘would thrive’ at West Ham, says pundit

‘A few names have already been thrown around, including Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.’

Collymore suggested Harry Kane could convince Bayern to sign Phillips ahead of Newcastle, before adding: ‘As for McTominay, it seems unlikely he’ll ever become a regular at Old Trafford under Erik Ten Hag, and he would certainly be the type of player who could fit Howe’s high-work rate system, but I have a sneaky feeling David Moyes and West Ham will be back again in the New Year for him.

‘McTominay would thrive under Moyes; I am sure of it – can United get a £30m, or higher, offer again though? – We’ll have to see.’

It certainly would not be a surprise if West Ham came back in for McTominay. Moyes is understood to be a big fan of both him and Maguire, as he seeks to expand the British core in his squad.

West Ham did bring in three midfielders in the summer, as Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus all arrived at the London Stadium to help replace Declan Rice. But there could still be room for McTominay, 26, in Moyes’ team if Lucas Paqueta departs. City maintain a strong interest in the Brazilian ahead of the January window opening.

