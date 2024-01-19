Newcastle tipped to stunningly swap Howe favourite for 12-goal Prem striker courted by Arsenal

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke and fresh reports suggest that they could include Callum Wilson in a deal.

The Magpies have endured a disappointing season so far and currently sit in 10th place in the table. As a result, Eddie Howe is keen to bring in reinforcements.

Newcastle recently made an approach for Solanke – who has scored an impressive 12 Premier League goals this season – but it was swiftly knocked back by Bournemouth.

Arsenal have also shown interest in the 26-year-old forward but it seems that his suitors will have to wait until the summer to bring him in.

Solanke could provide competition for Alexander Isak and Wilson at St James’ Park. The latter has suffered with injuries but has still managed to contribute seven league goals this season.

Wilson is past his best at the age of 31, though, and it’s thought that Howe will look to move him on sooner rather than later.

Newcastle could offer Wilson in exchange for Solanke

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has confirmed that Newcastle remain interested in Solanke. He also suggested Wilson could be offered in a swap deal for the Bournemouth man.

“[Newcastle’s recent approach for Solanke] was denied at both ends very quickly,” Bailey told HITC.

“It may have been a bit of agent talk trying to generate something but Bournemouth are not willing to do business.

“I think he’s one for the summer. Could I see Callum Wilson being sent to Bournemouth and send Solanke the other way? Easily.

“Callum Wilson, I imagine, will be moved on by Newcastle this summer.”

Wilson spent six years at Bournemouth between 2014 and 2020, during Howe’s managerial reign. He played a key role in helping the Cherries get promoted into the Premier League in 2015.

The Toon striker scored 67 goals in 187 appearances for the south coast club and would likely be welcomed back with open arms by the fanbase.

However, the Bournemouth faithful would understandably hate to lose Solanke, who has been their star player this season.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops over the coming months, as it seems unlikely the interest in Solanke from the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal will go away any time soon.

