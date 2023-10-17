Newcastle to accelerate risky Man City raid, with January signing to offset Sandro Tonali ban

Newcastle are ready to make a ‘quick January move’ for a Manchester City star in January, and two deal types are possible in a transfer that would offset any Sandro Tonali absence, per reports.

Tonali, 23, is currently embroiled in a betting scandal that could result in a worldwide suspension from football. Fellow Italy internationals Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Zaniolo are also tangled up in the controversy. An official statement from the Italian FA on Tuesday revealed Fagioli has been banned for seven months. The latest on Tonali and his eligibility for Newcastle next weekend can be found here.

With Tonali’s future far from certain, Newcastle could soon require a readymade midfielder to slot into their system.

According to a fresh report from the Northern Echo, the Magpies are ‘ready to make a quick January move’ for Man City and England star, Kalvin Phillips.

The 27-year-old was heralded as one of the finest holding midfielders in European football as recently as 2022. Phillips earned a £42m move to Man City on the back of his exploits for Leeds United and England.

However, Phillips’ career has stagnated since ditching Elland Road for the Etihad, with the midfielder racking up a measly 760 minutes of first-team action since arriving in the summer of 2022.

Phillips has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich in January if they’re unable to revive their aborted move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. 90min recently claimed Bayern have made contact to explore whether a mid-season swoop is viable.

But per the Northern Echo, Bayern could be beaten to the punch by Newcastle.

Newcastle open to loan or permanent switch?

The report claims there’s a ‘good chance’ Phillips deems enough is enough and pushes for a move away in January.

Doing so and going on to feature regularly for the Magpies would also allow Phillips to shore up his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Newcastle are reportedly open to either a permanent transfer or a loan with an option to buy. How much Man City would command and how much Newcastle are prepared to pay wasn’t stated in the piece.

Signing Phillips in the event Tonali were suspended would also allow Eddie Howe to free up Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has generally been tasked with anchoring the midfield since Tonali’s arrival. It’s a role he dutifully performs, though limits his impact going forward.

The addition of an out-and-out holding midfielder in Phillips would push Guimaraes into more of a box-to-box role.

Phillips has proven himself to be an impactful player at Premier League level in the past. However, the fact he’s barely featured over the last 18 months means the move would come with a hint of risk.

