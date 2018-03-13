Newcastle to battle two Prem rivals for £20million Iceland winger

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson applauds fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 10, 2018. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson has reportedly sparked a £20million three-way battle to land him this summer.

Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton are all said to be interested in the 27-year-old Iceland star, who has started every game since October and has been one of the key factors in the Clarets moving into the Premier League’s top seven.

Toon chief Rafa Benitez is reportedly a massive fan of the former Charlton star, while Leicester are expected to be hunting for replacements for the outgoing Riyad Mahrez this summer.

Southampton, who sacked boss Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday night, have also been long-term admirers of Gudmundsson and will also join the race if they avoid relegation.

For their part, Burnley are looking to offer Gudmundsson an improved deal to reward one of their players of the season.

He currently has one season left on his existing deal but the Clarets can trigger an extension for a player whose value is almost certainly set to increase after this summer’s World Cup.