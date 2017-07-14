Newcastle to be offered Randolph if Hart joins West Ham

Newcastle United will be offered the chance to sign Darren Randolph if Joe Hart joins West Ham, a report claims.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Hammers are close to landing Hart on a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

Part of the loan agreement is that West Ham would have to pay half of the England international’s £100k-a-week wages.

Hart moving to the London Stadium would likely spell the end of Randolph’s opportunities under Slaven Bilic, and the report claims he is likely to be offered to the Magpies.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez still wants a new goalkeeper after failed attempts to sign Willy Caballero and Napoli’s Pepe Reina.

Meanwhile, the Chronicle states: “The Magpies are open to offers for Tim Krul but want to keep Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman.”

Karl Darlow could still leave St. James Park for Middlesbrough if they improve their £5million bid tabled last week.