Newcastle to end keeper search with signing of Real Madrid reserve

Newcastle are poised to sign Real Madrid’s back-up goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, according to reports in Spain.

The Magpies have endured a pretty frustrating summer so far, with only Christian Atsu and Florian Lejeune added to their ranks – you can see the completed list of done deals in the Premier League here.

Rafa Benitez has been strongly linked with a move for former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, and with Karl Darlow seemingly poised to join Middlesbrough, Newcastle could finally sign a new No 1 with the capture of Casilla, according to Marca.

Casilla is unhappy with his role as back-up keeper to Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu and amid claims the European champions remain keen to land either David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois, there is a growing feeling in Spain that Casilla could be pushed out.

And Marca claim the 30-year-old could well be enticed to Newcastle if the Magpies follow up their interest in the £5million-rated keeper.

The stopper, capped once by Spain, has featured just 26 times since returning to the Bernabeu from Espanyol in July 2015.