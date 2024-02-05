Newcastle to raid Arsenal for ‘the next Bukayo Saka’ amid contract dispute as Howe eyes future domination

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal teenager Amario Cozier-Duberry who has been tipped to become ‘the next Bukayo Saka.’

The 18-year-old winger’s contract at the Emirates is set to expire in the summer and a number of Premier League sides are interested.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be a big fan of Cozier-Durberry and sees him as a long-term asset, but with negotiations over an extension currently at a standstill, his future is in doubt.

According to The Evening Standard, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are ready to make a move for Cozier-Durberry if he becomes available in the summer.

Speaking to The Athletic about Cozier-Duberry, Arsenal under-18s boss Jack Wilshere said: “Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him.

“He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

“In some moments he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”

Newcastle focused on signing top young talents

Newcastle have already got some very promising youngsters in their ranks and Eddie Howe is keen to bring in some more top prospects.

17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley has been brought into the fold this season and has made 12 Premier League appearances so far, scoring one goal and making two assists.

The Magpies have also added top talents like Yankuba Minteh and Alfie Harrison to their ranks in the last 12 months.

Newcastle signed Harrison from Manchester City late last month. The fee for him could rise to £3.5m including add-ons.

Acquiring youngsters is clearly a strategy Howe is focusing on at the moment and Cozier-Durberry could be the most exciting addition yet if he can live up to his potential.

A pacy, direct and strong winger with great feet, he made 22 appearances in Premier League 2 last season, netting five goals and making four assists.

Cozier-Durberry has carried his good form into this term, netting five times and contributing two assists in eight PL 2 outings so far.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see the likes of Newcastle, Dortmund and Ajax interested in signing him.

Cozier-Durberry is a boyhood Arsenal fan, so it may prove difficult to lure him away from the Emirates. However, if he doesn’t sign a new contract soon, the race for his signature will only intensify.

