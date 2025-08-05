RB Leipzig are ‘expected’ to accept Newcastle’s €90m bid for Benjamin Sesko and how Manchester United are responding has come to light.

Sesko, 22, is in high demand, with Man Utd and Newcastle making the RB Leipzig ace their primary striker target. The Magpies improved upon their opening offer over the last 24 hours, tabling a second bid worth €90m (€80m plus €10m in add-ons).

According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, the expectation is Leipzig will accept Newcastle’s proposal.

Taking to X, Tavolieri – who is the journalist who previously broke news of Florian Wirtz choosing Liverpool over Bayern Munich – wrote: “RB Leipzig now expected to accept €90m deal for Sesko!

“Newcastle expected to reach a full agreement with RB Leipzig soon.

“Newcastle now waiting for RB Leipzig final approval. As revealed on August 2 at midnight, Benjamin Sesko decision is to join the Magpies.”

While Tavolieri may be on the money about a club-to-club agreement, his claim Sesko has chosen Newcastle over Man Utd may be slightly premature, with Fabrizio Romano insisting overnight that the Slovenian is still deliberating.

Nevertheless, David Ornstein did state “positive” talks have taken place between Sesko and Newcastle when bringing news on their improved second bid.

Man Utd respond to Newcastle bid

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano stated Man Utd have reacted to Newcastle’s new bid by informing Leipzig they are prepared to table an offer of their own.

Newcastle’s strategy is to secure a club-to-club agreement first and then focus on agreeing personal terms with Sesko.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are taking the opposite approach. The Red Devils want a clear yes from Sesko first before launching a bid.

But according to Ornstein, Man Utd might not match the sums Newcastle have already committed to. The Athletic reporter also claimed Leipzig will not compromise on the terms of a deal and sources suggest it’s Newcastle who are putting up the bigger sums.

Striking a club-to-club deal is just as important as agreeing personal terms with Sesko in this instance. And per Ornstein, Man Utd are not prepared to match Newcastle’s offer.

He wrote: “The figures they have indicated a willingness to pay are lower than those of Newcastle at present.”

One club who’ll certainly be hoping Newcastle win the race for Sesko is Liverpool.

The Reds are waiting in the wings to launch a second bid for Alexander Isak after an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons was rebuffed.

Liverpool have not walked away from Isak who has already verbally agreed personal terms with the club.

Instead, Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle to open the doors to Isak’s sale before thundering back in with an improved offer.

Newcastle will not allow Isak to depart without first lining up a worthy replacement. Sesko very much fits that billing.