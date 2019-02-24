Newcastle to shatter transfer record with £51m deal for Bundesliga star

Newcastle United are looking to follow up the signing Miguel Almiron by signing another South American star, a report claims.

The 24-year-old Paraguay international, who completed a deadline-day move to St James’ Park from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United, had to leave the country while the paperwork was completed and he headed for Paris in the meantime.

The playmaker is understood to have cost the Magpies in the region of £21million after a prolonged January pursuit which went close to the wire.

Now, a report from Sport1 (via the Newcastle Chronicle) claims that Newcastle are in for Hoffenheim striker Joelinton and are willing to pay an astronomical fee to land him.

However, they face competition from RB Leipzig and may have to pay his €60million release clause – a figure that would smash their transfer record – but the report seems sure that he will move to the Toon in the summer.

His current boss, Julian Nagelsmann, recently praised the Brazilian: “To put it bluntly, the guy is a machine! He’s hard to break.”

Interestingly, Nagelsmann has a deal in place become RB Leipzig manager next season after agreeing a pre-contract with the club, so it is understandable that he wishes to take the 22-year-old with him.

Sport1 claims that negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for weeks, but that a deal is days away from being completed.

Joelinton, formerly of Rapid Wien, has amassed a combined 18 goals and assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

