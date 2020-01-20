Newcastle close on Bentaleb, Lazaro as duo are sidelined for season

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has revealed Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett could both miss the rest of the season – but good news comes in the shape of two imminent arrivals.

A scan has confirmed loan signing Willems ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, while Dummett may need surgery to repair a tendon injury.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Everton, Bruce said: “It’s what we feared. He’s ruptured his anterior cruciate and will miss, obviously, the rest of the season, and we’ve had bad news on Dummett too.

“It’s not looking so good on him as well. It looks as if he’s probably ruled out for the season as well with a tendon injury in is leg, so it’s been a bad weekend in that respect.

“We wish him well, and hopefully a speedy recovery.”

Bruce, who is hopeful of clinching a loan deal for Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro, admitted his January transfer plans may have to change because of the misfortune of the two left-sided defenders.

He said: “We’ve been unfortunate. It’s one of those ones when you say unfortunately, maybe yes, we have to.

“Of course, Matt Ritchie played there on Saturday, but he’s just back after four months, so we’ll have a look in that particular area as well.

“It’s unfortunate because Jetro was just settling in well and adapting to life in the Premier League. He’s been a very decent player for us, so we’ll miss him and as I said, we wish him a speedy recovery.”

As well as Lazaro, Newcastle are also reported to be close to welcoming Nabil Bentaleb on loan from Schalke. The Algerian international, a midfielder, has been frozen out at Schalke by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner and looks set to return to the Premier League four years after leaving Tottenham.

The Sun reports the 25-year-old is currently on Tyneside undergoing a medical and should be announced as a United player before the day is out.